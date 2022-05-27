Erik van Rooyen shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Erik van Rooyen hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 97th at 4 over; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Reed are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, van Rooyen's 141 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, van Rooyen hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put van Rooyen at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, van Rooyen had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.