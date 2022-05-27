Erik Compton putts well but delivers a 4-over 74 second round in the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Erik Compton hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Compton finished his round tied for 107th at 7 over; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Erik Compton chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Erik Compton to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Compton's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Compton got a double bogey on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Compton to 2 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Compton's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Compton had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Compton to 4 over for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 12th, Compton's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 22 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.