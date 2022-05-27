Emiliano Grillo shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Emiliano Grillo hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 23rd at 3 under; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Reed are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Grillo had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to even for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Grillo's 126 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

Grillo got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 2 under for the round.