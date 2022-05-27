Dylan Frittelli finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Dylan Frittelli hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 23rd at 3 under; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Frittelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Frittelli's 131 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Frittelli had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 third, Frittelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Frittelli's 145 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Frittelli had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to even for the round.