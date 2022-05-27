Doug Ghim shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Doug Ghim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Ghim finished his round in 120th at 11 over; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cam Davis, Max McGreevy, Davis Riley, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Ghim had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

Ghim his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ghim to even for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 2 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 11th, Ghim chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ghim to 3 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Ghim's tee shot went 169 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.