Doc Redman shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Doc Redman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 102nd at 5 over; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Chris Kirk are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to even for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Redman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Redman to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Redman had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.