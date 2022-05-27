Denny McCarthy shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Denny McCarthy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; Beau Hossler, Pat Perez, and Chris Kirk are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Max McGreevy and Davis Riley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 297 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, McCarthy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McCarthy at even-par for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, McCarthy hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 15th, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put McCarthy at 2 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 441-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 under for the round.