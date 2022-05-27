Davis Riley putts well in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Davis Riley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Riley finished his round in 5th at 6 under; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 8 under; and Beau Hossler, Pat Perez, and Chris Kirk are tied for 2nd at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Davis Riley had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Riley's tee shot went 175 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Riley's 163 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Riley had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Riley's 158 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.