David Lipsky putts well in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

David Lipsky hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lipsky finished his round tied for 41st at 1 under; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cam Davis, Max McGreevy, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Reed, Davis Riley, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, David Lipsky hit his 110 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved David Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 third, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Lipsky at 3 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Lipsky's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 42 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.