Strong putting brings Danny Lee a 6-under 64 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Danny Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his round tied for 19th at 3 under; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Danny Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Danny Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Lee had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Lee reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Lee at 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Lee's 127 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Lee's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Lee had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 6 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 190-yard par-3 green 13th, Lee suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Lee's 105 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 6 under for the round.