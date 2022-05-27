Daniel Berger shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Daniel Berger hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Berger finished his round tied for 66th at 1 over; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cam Davis, Max McGreevy, Viktor Hovland, and Davis Riley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

At the 408-yard par-4 10th, Berger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 14th, Berger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Berger to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Berger had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Berger to even for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Berger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Berger to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Berger's 165 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to even-par for the round.