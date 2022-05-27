  • Daniel Berger shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Daniel Berger finds green from fairway bunker and birdies at Charles Schwab

    In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Daniel Berger makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.