Collin Morikawa shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Collin Morikawa hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 over; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Morikawa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Morikawa's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Morikawa's 140 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Morikawa his second shot was a drop and his approach went 107 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Morikawa had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.

At the 387-yard par-4 17th, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to 1 over for the round.