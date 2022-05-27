Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 15th at 4 under; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Chris Kirk are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Bezuidenhout's tee shot went 229 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Bezuidenhout's 143 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 14th, Bezuidenhout got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Bezuidenhout had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.