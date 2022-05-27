Chris Kirk putts well in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Chris Kirk hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kirk finished his round tied for 3rd at 7 under with Pat Perez; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; and Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Chris Kirk had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Kirk's 142 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Kirk had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 first, Kirk's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.