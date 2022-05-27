Chez Reavie shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Chez Reavie hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 51st at even par; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cam Davis, Max McGreevy, Viktor Hovland, and Davis Riley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Reavie's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 15 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Reavie had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Reavie's tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 387-yard par-4 17th, Reavie reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Reavie at 1 over for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.