Charley Hoffman finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Charley Hoffman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 28th at 2 under; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Hoffman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Hoffman tee shot went 162 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hoffman's 117 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Hoffman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoffman at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoffman had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.