Chad Ramey posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Chad Ramey hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and finished the round bogey free. Ramey finished his round tied for 15th at 4 under; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Chad Ramey chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Chad Ramey to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Ramey had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Ramey chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Ramey's 142 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 4 under for the round.