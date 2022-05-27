Carlos Ortiz rebounds from poor front in second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Carlos Ortiz hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Ortiz finished his round tied for 79th at 2 over; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Carlos Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Ortiz's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ortiz to even for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Ortiz at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ortiz chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.