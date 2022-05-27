Camilo Villegas shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Camilo Villegas hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Villegas finished his round tied for 78th at 2 over; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cam Davis, Max McGreevy, Davis Riley, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 5th at 6 under.

Villegas got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 1 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 15th, Villegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Villegas to 2 over for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Villegas's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 39 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Villegas chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Villegas to 5 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Villegas's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.