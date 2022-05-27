-
-
Cameron Tringale shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
May 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- May 27, 2022
-
Highlights
Cameron Tringale makes birdie on No. 8 at Charles Schwab
In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Cameron Tringale makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Cameron Tringale hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 97th at 4 over; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Chris Kirk are tied for 4th at 7 under.
On the par-4 12th, Tringale's 125 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.
Tringale got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 3 over for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Tringale chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 over for the round.
On the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.
-
-