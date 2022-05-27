Cameron Tringale shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Cameron Tringale hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 97th at 4 over; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Chris Kirk are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 12th, Tringale's 125 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.

Tringale got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 3 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Tringale chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.