Cam Davis putts well in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Cam Davis hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his round tied for 5th at 6 under; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Cam Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cam Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Davis had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Davis's 143 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Davis had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Davis's 136 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.