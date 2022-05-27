C.T. Pan shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

C.T. Pan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 29th at 2 under; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Pan had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Pan's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Pan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Pan's 154 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.