-
-
C.T. Pan shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
-
May 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- May 27, 2022
-
Highlights
C.T. Pan goes right at the flag to set up birdie at Charles Schwab
In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, C.T. Pan makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
C.T. Pan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 29th at 2 under; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Pan had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Pan's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
After a 257 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Pan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Pan's 154 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
-
-