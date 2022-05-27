Brian Stuard comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Brian Stuard hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Stuard finished his round tied for 94th at 3 over; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Brian Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Stuard had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 199-yard par-3 eighth green, Stuard suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stuard at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Stuard hit his 112 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Stuard's 157 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to even for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 16th, Stuard hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Stuard had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.