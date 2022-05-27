Brian Harman shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Brian Harman hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 85th at 3 over; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 8 under; and Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, and Chris Kirk are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the par-4 14th, Harman's 152 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Harman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Harman at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Harman had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Harman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Harman's 90 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Harman had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Harman's 102 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.