Brendon Todd shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Brendon Todd hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 10th at 4 under; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 seventh, Todd's 157 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Todd's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Todd's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Todd hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Todd at even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Todd had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Todd's 164 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.