Brandt Snedeker shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Brandt Snedeker hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 51st at even par; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a 308 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

At the 483-yard par-4 third, Snedeker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Snedeker hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.