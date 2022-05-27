Brandon Wu shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Brandon Wu hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 111th at 8 over; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Wu stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 190-yard par-3 13th. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to even-par for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 15th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Wu's 74 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

Wu tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wu to even for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.