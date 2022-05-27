Billy Horschel shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Billy Horschel hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 83rd at 3 over; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Reed are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Horschel got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Horschel's 168 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Horschel had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Horschel's 143 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to even-par for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.