  • Billy Horschel shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Billy Horschel makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Billy Horschel uses nice approach to set up birdie at Charles Schwab

    In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Billy Horschel makes birdie on the par-4 7th hole.