Bill Haas shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Bill Haas hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Haas finished his round tied for 36th at 1 under; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

At the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Haas hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Haas to even for the round.