Beau Hossler posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Beau Hossler hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and finished the round bogey free. Hossler finished his round tied for 1st at 9 under with Scott Stallings; Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cam Davis, Max McGreevy, Davis Riley, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Beau Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Hossler hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hossler had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Hossler hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 5 under for the round.