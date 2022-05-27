Austin Smotherman shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Austin Smotherman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his round tied for 28th at 2 under; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cam Davis, Max McGreevy, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Reed, Davis Riley, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Smotherman had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Smotherman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Smotherman's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Smotherman's 153 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 over for the round.