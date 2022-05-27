  • Austin Smotherman shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Austin Smotherman makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Austin Smotherman dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Charles Schwab

    In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Austin Smotherman makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.