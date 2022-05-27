-
Austin Smotherman shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge
May 27, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Austin Smotherman dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Charles Schwab
In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Austin Smotherman makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Austin Smotherman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his round tied for 28th at 2 under; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cam Davis, Max McGreevy, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Reed, Davis Riley, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Smotherman had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Smotherman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 1 over for the round.
On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Smotherman's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Smotherman's 153 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 over for the round.
