Andrew Putnam putts well in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his day tied for 29th at 2 under; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Andrew Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Andrew Putnam to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Putnam hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Putnam chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Putnam had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Putnam's 113 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Putnam had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 5 under for the round.