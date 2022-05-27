Alex Smalley putts well in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Alex Smalley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Smalley finished his round tied for 26th at 2 under; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 9 under; Beau Hossler, Pat Perez, and Chris Kirk are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Max McGreevy and Davis Riley are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Alex Smalley chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Alex Smalley at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Smalley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Smalley's 131 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 15th hole, Smalley had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 4 under for the round.

Smalley had a fantastic chip-in on the 192-yard par-3 16th. His tee shot went 191 yards to the left intermediate rough, tee shot was a drop, and his second shot went 3 yards to the left side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 4 under for the round.