Adam Svensson shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Adam Svensson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his round tied for 22nd at 3 under; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cam Davis, Max McGreevy, Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Reed, Davis Riley, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Svensson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Svensson hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

At the 441-yard par-4 18th, Svensson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.