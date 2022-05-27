  • Adam Schenk posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Adam Schenk makes birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Schenk drains 14-footer for birdie at Charles Schwab

