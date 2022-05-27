Adam Schenk posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Adam Schenk hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and finished the round bogey free. Schenk finished his round tied for 81st at 2 over; Scott Stallings is in 1st at 8 under; Beau Hossler, Pat Perez, and Chris Kirk are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Davis Riley is in 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Adam Schenk had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Schenk's 147 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.