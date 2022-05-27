Adam Long shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Adam Long hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 40th at 1 under; Beau Hossler, Scott Stallings, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 1st at 9 under; Patrick Reed is in 4th at 8 under; and Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Long had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 16th green, Long suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Long at even for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Long's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Long chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.