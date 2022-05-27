  • Abraham Ancer shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

    Abraham Ancer's 35-foot birdie putt at Charles Schwab

    In the second round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Abraham Ancer makes a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.