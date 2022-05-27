Abraham Ancer shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Abraham Ancer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ancer finished his round tied for 78th at 2 over; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cam Davis, Max McGreevy, Davis Riley, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ancer to 1 over for the round.

Ancer hit his tee at the green on the 190-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ancer to even for the round.

Ancer got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Ancer had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, Ancer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ancer to 2 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Ancer hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Ancer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ancer to 2 over for the round.