Aaron Rai putts well in round two of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Aaron Rai hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rai finished his round tied for 43rd at 1 under; Beau Hossler and Scott Stallings are tied for 1st at 9 under; Pat Perez and Chris Kirk are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Cam Davis, Max McGreevy, Davis Riley, and Viktor Hovland are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 first, Aaron Rai chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Aaron Rai to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Rai had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Rai's 128 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.

On the 441-yard par-4 18th, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 2 under for the round.