Zach Johnson shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Zach Johnson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at even for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 483-yard par-4 third hole, Johnson had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Johnson's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 48 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 10th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Johnson's 122 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.