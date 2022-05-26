-
Wyndham Clark shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
May 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Wyndham Clark hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
Clark had a 359-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 565-yard par-5 first. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 10th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 12th hole, Clark had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.
On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Clark's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 under for the round.
