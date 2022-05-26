  • Will Zalatoris shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Will Zalatoris makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Will Zalatoris sticks approach to set up birdie at Charles Schwab

    In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Will Zalatoris makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.