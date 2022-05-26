Will Zalatoris shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Will Zalatoris hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Zalatoris had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, Zalatoris had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Zalatoris's tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Zalatoris's his third shot went 107 yards to the left rough, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 190-yard par-3 13th, Zalatoris missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Zalatoris's tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.