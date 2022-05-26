Webb Simpson shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Webb Simpson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Simpson hit an approach shot from 128 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Simpson's 115 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

On the 247-yard par-3 fourth, Simpson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Simpson at 3 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Simpson's tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Simpson had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.