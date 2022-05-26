Vince Whaley shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Vince Whaley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th, Whaley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Whaley to 1 over for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Whaley's 104 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 483-yard par-4 third, Whaley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Whaley had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.