Viktor Hovland shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Viktor Hovland hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to even for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 eighth, Hovland hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to even-par for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Hovland's tee shot went 206 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Hovland chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hovland to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 441-yard par-4 18th hole, Hovland had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.