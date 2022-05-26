Tyler Strafaci shoots 6-over 76 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Tyler Strafaci hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 6 over for the tournament.

After a 286 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 14th, Strafaci chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Strafaci to 4 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 16th, Strafaci's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Strafaci had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Strafaci to 6 over for the round.

Strafaci got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Strafaci to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 ninth hole, Strafaci had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Strafaci to 6 over for the round.