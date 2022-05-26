-
Tyler Duncan shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge
May 26, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyler Duncan rolls in 27-footer for birdie at Charles Schwab
In the opening round of the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge, Tyler Duncan makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
On the 445-yard par-4 12th, Duncan had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Duncan to 2 over for the round.
At the 190-yard par-3 13th, Duncan hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.
Duncan tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Duncan to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 387-yard par-4 17th hole, Duncan had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.
Duncan got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Duncan's 141 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.
