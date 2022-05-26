Troy Merritt shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Troy Merritt hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Merritt got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Merritt to 2 over for the round.

On the 483-yard par-4 third, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 3 over for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fifth, Merritt reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Merritt at 2 over for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 3 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 4 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 14th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 over for the round.