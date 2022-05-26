Trey Mullinax shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Trey Mullinax hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.

On the 635-yard par-5 11th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Mullinax's 106 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Mullinax's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 356 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 15th, Mullinax chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.