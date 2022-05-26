Tony Finau putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Charles Schwab Challenge

Tony Finau hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the 565-yard par-5 first, Tony Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to even for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.