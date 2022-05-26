Tom Hoge shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the Charles Schwab Challenge

In his first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Tom Hoge hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament.

On the 565-yard par-5 first hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 483-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.

Hoge tee shot went 256 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoge to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hoge's 125 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 13th, Hoge's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 387-yard par-4 17th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hoge to 3 over for the round.